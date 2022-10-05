Two young Wilson County racers are waging one of the tightest championship battles in the history of Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway heading into Saturday’s showdown, but both shrug off any suggestion of added pressure.
“There’s pressure every time you go into the track,” says Gladeville’s Hunter Wright who holds a narrow 10-point lead over Lebanon’s Dylan Fetcho with two races to go. “These next two will be no different.”
Fetcho, a second-generation racer who won the championship in 2020, agrees.
“I’d rather be chasing than being chased,” he says. “I was trailing the year I won my first championship. I’m not concerned about being a little behind.”
Another former track champion, Cole Williams, who commutes from southern Indiana, is third in the standings and still in contention. He is 18 points out of first and could make a move if Wright and Fetcho stumble.
One race remains in the 10-race season after Saturday’s, on Oct. 30 as part of the All-American 400 weekend.
“It’s going to be exciting,” says Wright, the Pro Late Model division’s leading winner this season with two victories. “This is why we race.”
“It’ll probably go down the final race,” agrees Fetcho, who has one win. “It’ll definitely be exciting for the fans.”
Fetcho already has one track championship under his belt this season, winning the crown at Pensacola’s Five Flags Speedway two weeks ago. He captured the title over hometown favorite Hunter Robbins with solid finishes in a decisive weekend doubleheader.
“Winning the Pensacola championship could help us at Nashville,” Fetcho says. “It’s a good confidence-booster. Winning two championships in two states in the same season would be neat. That’s our goal.”
While Wright and Fetcho battle for the track title, four other Wilson County racers will be trying to improve their positions in the standing and end the season on a positive note.
Young Mt. Juliet driver Chase Johnson is 9th, but out of championship contention after missing the last race. Another Mt. Juliet racer, veteran Bennie Hamlett, is 13th.
Two other locals, Troy Hall and William Hale, are further back in the standings, but have had some promising runs.
“We haven’t had the season we’d hoped for,” says Hamlett, who was plagued with mechanical problems and a hard crash that left him battered and bruised. “But I’m hanging in. A good finish to the season would give us something positive to build on next year.”
Rim running: A full schedule of races is set Saturday at Veterans Motorplex at the Rim.