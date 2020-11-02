Wilson Central High graduate --
NASHVILLE -- It was a long time coming, with a lot of bumps in the road, but Dylan Fetcho says all the work and worry, the sweat and the stress, was worth it.
“It feels great,” said the 20-year-old Lebanon racer after capturing the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway track championship last Sunday.
“I’ve been chasing it for a long time, and had some frustrating moments along the way, but it finally paid off,” he said. “Winning the championship was our goal at the start of the season, and we made it.”
Fetcho had won 11 titles in the Legends Series and other lower divisions over the years, but had been unable to bring home the premier Pro Late Model trophy.
“This is by far the biggest accomplishment of my racing career,” he said.
In winning the crown, Fetcho etched his name in the record book alongside such former track champions as Darrell Waltrip, Sterling Marlin and fellow Wilson County racer Bobby Hamilton, all of whom went on to NASCAR stardom.
“To be mentioned with drivers like those is awesome,” Fetcho said. “This is a special racetrack with a great history.”
The championship battle was tight and tense throughout the season. Fetcho at one point held the points lead, then lost it. Going into Sunday’s final race he was four points behind former champion Cole Williams.
Fetcho snipped three points off by winning the pole with a track-record qualifying speed. It then came down to which driver finished ahead of the other.
Fetcho won the duel by several car lengths. But despite having a fairly comfortable lead, he held his breath through the final, decisive laps,
“I’ve raced long enough to know it’s not over until you cross the finish line on the last lap,” he said. “Thankfully nothing went wrong. It was a relief to see that checkered flag waving.”
The long-awaited victory celebration was low-key.
“We took the crew out eat,” Fetcho says. “We were too wore out to do much more than that. It had been a long, hectic, cold weekend and everybody was drained. It’ll sink in later.”
It has already sunk in for Dylan’s dad Scott, who raced at the Fairgrounds from 1998-2006 before hanging up his helmet to devote his time and resources to his son’s efforts.
“There’s not a better weekly track in the country, and to win a championship at Nashville is something special,” he said. “I’m proud of Dylan and the job he did. He worked hard and it paid off.”
Fetcho’s Precision Auto Body is one of the team’s sponsors, along with U.S. Tank. The team got extra local help in the final race from Lebanon Jewelers and Split Bean Coffee Shop.
“We couldn’t have done it without our sponsors,” Fetcho said. “They kept us going.”
Fetcho almost made it a championship double. He finished second in the Legends standings to teammate Bryson Shaffer.
Ironically, Fetcho builds and maintains Shaffer’s race cars in the team’s Lebanon shop. He will also build Shaffer a Late Model racer for next season.
While the Fetchos were celebrating, another Wilson County father-son team didn’t fare so well. Young Mt. Juliet driver Chase Johnson, assisted by his father Andy, never got up to speed and finished back in the pack. But Chase is only 13, and his turn will come. And when it does, it will be worth the wait.
Just ask Dylan Fetcho.