Wilson County racers vie for title -
Will it be a race for the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway championship or for the Wilson County championship?
Both, actually.
Hot young Wilson County racers Hunter Wright and Dylan Fetcho will duel for the Fairgrounds track championship in the Oct. 30 season finale, with Wright clinging to a slim 3-point lead – which equates to one position on the track.
Whomever finishes ahead of the other will be the champion.
“It’s about as close as it can get,” said Lebanon’s Fetcho, who won last Saturday night’s race and trimmed seven points off third-place finisher Wright’s lead in the standings.
“It’s interesting that it has come down to Dylan and me,” said Wright, of Gladeville, as he prepares for his title-deciding showdown with Lebanon’s Fetcho.
“We’ve raced against each other in lower divisions since we were kids, and now we’ll be racing for a championship.”
Indiana driver Cole Williams went into Saturday’s race third in points and the only other driver in contention for the premier Pro Late Model championship. His hopes ended with a crash, leaving Wright and Fetcho to slug it out.
Mt. Juliet’s Chase Johnson finished fourth but had dropped out of the title hunt after missing two races last month.
Two other Mt. Juliet drivers, Bennie Hamlett and William Hale, came in 13th and 21st, respectively.
Fetcho started second, took the lead around midway in the 100-lapper, and held on the rest of the way.
The final lap were pretty tense,” he said of his battle to hold off second-place Jackson Boone.
“I wanted the win, of course, but I also wanted that finishing position for the points.”
Wright led at one point but got shuffled back on a re-start and never could make up the lost ground.
“My goal was to win the race, like it is every time I go out,” Wright said. “But at least I got third and held onto the points lead.”
Both Fetcho and Wright have two wins this season. Fetcho is chasing his second championship after winning the crown in 2020, while Wright is seeking his first.
Fetcho was trailing by four points going into the final race of 2020, and pulled off the championship. He said that come-from-behind experience helps him now.
“I’m not worried about being just a few points back,” he said. “I’ve got a shot at winning another championship, and that’s all I ask for.”
Rim running: A full schedule of races is set Saturday at Veterans Motorplex at the Rim.
Visit www.highlandrim.com for information about tickets, starting times and point standings.