Charles Searcy was one of the best fishermen I ever shared a boat with – even though one time the boat almost sank. More on that in a minute.
As fine a fisherman as Charles was, he was a finer person.
When he died recently at his Cottontown home after an extended illness, I lost a long-time fishing buddy, an outdoor-writing mentor and one of my best friends on or off the water.
I met Charles in 1987 when he joined The Tennessean as outdoors editor, after several years with a Chattanooga paper. We bonded immediately.
When it came to feature writing, there wasn’t a better scribe in the business. If Charles wrote about a grizzled old camp cook serving a platter of sourdough biscuits, you could taste the red-eye gravy.
Charles liked people and people liked Charles, and he developed contacts from Reelfoot to Tellico. He had a knack for finding off-beat stories others overlooked.
One got Titans coach Jeff Fisher in warm water.
Charles got a tip about Fisher inadvertently bagging two gobblers with one shot, and wrote a light-hearted account about the Titans’ “sure-shot coach.”
There was just one hitch: it was illegal.
A hunter was allowed four turkeys a season, but only one per day.
Among Charles’ legion of readers was a local game warden. After reading the story, he issued Fisher a citation. Nice guy that Jeff is, he accepted it good-naturedly.
He probably didn’t take nearly as much ribbing as our outdoors editor did for not knowing the regulations.
Charles was an expert angler, but not much of a hunter. He was too tender-hearted. I once killed a deer kill while hunting with Charles, and the cold wind (he claimed) made his eyes water.
Fishing buddy Bob Sherborne and I got a boat, thanks to Charles. When he arrived at The Tennessean, he deemed the newspaper’s boat too small and too slow. He preferred his rooster-tailing bass boat. Sports Editor John Bibb let Sherborne and me commandeer the paper’s battered little dinghy – the Carp Ark -- which we still use.
Speaking of boats, and the one that almost sank:
Charles, his son Chris, and I were going fishing on Percy Priest Lake one morning. Charles backed the boat into the water and started up the ramp. Behind him, the boat began to sink.
Someone forgot to put in the drain plug.
We managed to get the boat wenched back onto the trailer before it went under. Who was supposed to put in the plug? Charles blamed Chris and Chris blamed his pop.
I suggested it would make an amusing story: a nationally-renowned outdoor writer sinks his boat on a launching ramp. Charles managed to see the humor – eventually.
Charles Searcy was a special person with a special gift, and over the years the carrot-topped Bard of Cottontown and I caught fish and shared laughs, both by the boat-load.
I’ll continue to catch fish, but I’ll miss the laughter.