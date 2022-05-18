In the first three races of the season at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway, Chase Johnson has had the fastest car at the start of each, winning three poles in three attempts.
Now the young Mt. Juliet racer wants to have the fastest car at the finish.
Chase has come in 5th, 4th and exited with a blown engine in his third race, as he pursues his first victory in his third season in the premier Pro Late Model division.
“It’s kinda frustrating to be that fast and not win,” says Chase, 15, who is winding up his sophomore year at Mt. Juliet Christian Academy. “But we ran pretty good in the first two races, and I think we’re getting close to winning one.”
Capturing the pole as the fastest qualifier is misleading; Chase didn’t actually get to start in first place, because of the track’s inverted-lineup procedure.
A certain number of the top-qualifying cars are inverted, determined by a blind draw. Putting some of the fastest cars back in the field at the start makes for exciting racing for the fans.
Chase understands why the promoter does it, but he doesn’t like it.
“Having the fastest car in qualifying and having to start back in the field is like a kid going into a candy store, picking out his candy, and not having enough money to pay for it,” he says. “It’s disappointing.”
Nevertheless, winning the pole is prestigious, and builds confidence.
“It definitely boosts a driver’s confidence to know he has a fast car,” Chase says.
On the flip side, does it add pressure on the driver to bring his fast car home first?
“No, not really,” Chase adds with a laugh, “the pressure is there already.”
Chase, whose dad Andy is a former track champion, has been dealing with racing pressure for years. He dominated quarter-midgets as a youngster, and at age 12 became the youngest track champion in the track’s history when he won a lower-division title.
When he moved up to the premier Pro Late Models two years ago, he said he “knows what the other drivers are thinking – there goes a kid in a racing suit.”
But at season’s end “the kid” had won Rookie of the Year, joining such famous former rookie winners as Darrell Waltrip, Sterling Marlin and Bobby Hamilton.
Last year he hit a sophomore slump, finishing 8th in the standings. “It wasn’t a lot of fun,” he says.
His goal this season, “To be consistently competitive, get some good finishes, and win my first race.”
In the track’s website point standing Gladeville’s Hunter Wright is in first place, with Chase third. He is four points behind Wright and one behind second-place Cole Williams.
Lebanon’s Dylan Fetcho, coming off his first win of the season, sits in fourth.
The next action is June 4 when the track runs Triple 50s in its three top divisions.