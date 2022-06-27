Second win on concrete in 2022 -
GLADEVILLE -- The midnight bell tolled for Chase Elliott Sunday in the Dawsonville, Georgia, Pool Hall.
In past decades the townspeople rang the poolroom bell to celebrate each racing triumph by hometown hero Bill Elliott – “Awesome Bill from Dawsonville” – and in recent years the gongs have gone to his son Chase.
Chase set the bell ringing for the 15th time in his fledgling career by winning Sunday’s late-night Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.
“It’s a cool place to race, and pretty special,” said the 26-year-old Elliott, voted NASCAR’s most popular driver the four past seasons and an area fan favorite, as was his dad a generation before. “It’s a big deal to win here.”
It was also redemption for Elliott, who finished 13th in last year’s Cup race but was disqualified when post-race inspection found loose lug nuts on his car.
“We struggled here last year, and to come back and re-set and get the win – I’m pretty proud of it,” said Elliott, who padded his championship points lead with his season’s second win as he chases his second title.
After over two hours of delays due to a downpour and too-close lightning strikes, Elliott got the jump on the field on a late re-start and beat Kurt Busch to the finish line by .551 seconds.
“I just didn’t get on it,” Busch said.
Ryan Blaney finished third and defending race champion Kyle Larson fourth.
Daniel Suarez, driving a Tootsies Orchid Lounge-sponsored car for Franklin-based Trackhouse Racing, came in 15th.
Kyle Busch charged from last to first with 100 laps to go, but ducked in for a late pit stop and got shuffled back to 21st.
Elliott’s crew chief Alan Gustafson, meanwhile, made the call to keep his driver on the track – a move that probably won the race.
“I decided we should stay out,” Gustafson said, “and Chase did an amazing job on the restart.”
Much of the crowd estimated at around 32,000 – down from last year’s sellout of 38,000 but still good, considering the stormy forecast – endured the lengthy rain and stands-clearing lightning delays to savor the final lap.
“The fans here are great,” Elliott said. “Nashville is one of my favorite places to come.”
Sunday’s race was perhaps the most competitive ever run at the Superspeedway, and Elliott admitted “it was racier than I thought it would be.”
He took the opportunity to lobby for bringing Cup racing back to historical Fairgrounds Speedway where he used to tag at the heels of his famous father.
“I like the old Speedway,” he said. “They don’t need to let that place die. It’s too good an opportunity not to take advantage of. It would be our best race of the year in my opinion.”
An announcement on the track’s future is expected in coming weeks. The ideal scenario would be to run an annual Cup race at both the Superspeedway and the Fairgrounds.
For Elliott, the old track might ring a familiar bell.
NSS Notes - In other notable finishes, Cup Series rookie Austin Cindric was seventh, Joey Logano led four laps and finished ninth and Cole Custer was the final driver on the lead lap in 26th.
Elliott, who leads the series standings by 30 points over Chastain, averaged 111.22 mph in completing the 400-mile event in 3 hours, 35 minutes and 15 seconds (not counting red-flag time).
Seven leaders exchanged the lead 18 times and 10 caution periods took up 57 laps.
Average Speed of Race Winner: 111.22 mph.
Time of Race: 3 Hrs, 35 Mins, 15 Secs. Margin of Victory: .551 Seconds.
Caution Flags: 10 for 57 laps.
Lead Changes: 18 among 7 drivers.
Lap Leaders: D. Hamlin 1-65;M. Truex Jr. 66-93;J. Logano 94-96;M. Truex Jr. 97-124;R. Blaney 125;M. Truex Jr. 126;D. Hamlin 127-129;M. Truex Jr. 130;D. Hamlin 131-150;M. Truex Jr. 151;D. Hamlin 152-170;M. Truex Jr. 171-193;K. Busch 194-244;C. Elliott 245-247;D. Hamlin 248-254;K. Busch 255-257;J. Logano 258;K. Busch 259-261;C. Elliott 262-300.
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Denny Hamlin 5 times for 114 laps; Martin Truex Jr. 6 times for 82 laps; Kyle Busch 2 times for 54 laps; Chase Elliott 2 times for 42 laps; Joey Logano 2 times for 4 laps; Kurt Busch 1 time for 3 laps; Ryan Blaney 1 time for 1 lap.