Young Mt. Juliet racer Chase Johnson hopes the third time is a charm at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway.
“This is my third season in the Pro Late Models, and I have yet to win a race,” says the 15-year-old Mt. Juliet Christian Academy sophomore.
“My goal this season is to be consistently competitive, get some good finishes, and win that first race,” he says.
Chase went into last year’s sophomore season in the premier division with high hopes. He won Rookie of the Year the previous season and finished second in the point standing.
But he describes last season “heartbreaking” as he struggled through a long stretch of bad luck, and finished 8th in the final standings.
It was especially tough for a youngster considered one of the top budding talents in the track’s long history of great racers, including NASCAR stars Darrell Waltrip, Sterling Marlin and Bobby Hamilton.
In 2018, at age 12, Chase became the youngest divisional champion in the track’s 65-year history when he captured the lower-tier Pro Mods title.
Prior to moving up to stock cars, Chase had won dozens of quarter-midget titles in local, regional and national competitions.
When you’re used to the sweet taste of success, defeat is especially bitter.
“Last season wasn’t a lot of fun,” Chase says. “It was a heartbreaking year, especially after the high hopes we had going in.”
An example of the frustrations: in one race Chase jumped out front and led the first 15 laps before cutting a tire and smacking the wall.
“We had a fast car, but we couldn’t finish races,” he says. “We had a lot of bad luck. Hopefully it’s behind us.”
Chase draws inspiration and encouragement from his father Andy, a former track champion who gave up his driving career to devote full attention to assisting his son.
“He’s always there for me,” Chase says.
“I get a bigger thrill out of watching Chase race than I got when I was racing,” Andy says. “He’s a good little driver and he works hard at it. I’m glad to help him any way I can.”
With two new cars built, Chase is itching to get started. He’ll get to scratch the itch soon, when he runs seven races in eight days at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway, Feb. 11-19.
Gladeville’s Hunter Wright also is entered in the seven-race marathon.
“I’m looking forward to it,” Chase says. “If I can come out of there with a win, it will be a great boost to start the season.”
Fairgrounds Speedway opens its 65th season on April 2 with the first of nine local-division races.
“I’d like to run a lot more,” Chase says. “If it were up to me, we’d race every weekend.”
Fetcho kicks off season: Lebanon’s Scott Fetcho, runner-up in last season’s Fairgrounds championship battle, opens his season during the Jan. 28-29 SpeedFest at Crisp Motorsports Park in Cordele, Ga.
Radio racing: Nashville radio station 102.5 “The Game” will carry 25 NASCAR Cup races this season, including the June 26 Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.