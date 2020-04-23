Larry Inman will assist --
Former Westmoreland head coach Cherie Abner has accepted the girls' basketball position at Green Hill High School -- on tap to open this fall on the North side of Mt. Juliet.
The all-time assists leader at Belmont University, Abner went 462-160 in 20 seasons at Westmoreland and took the Lady Eagles to state tournament appearances in 2003, 2005 and 2015.
For the past three seasons she has coached the boys at Mt. Juliet Middle School, going 60-12, and leading the Junior Bears deep into the TMSSA playoffs each year.
"I've always wanted to stay in girls' basketball at the high school level," Abner said Monday. "I'm looking forward to this new opportunity to have both my sons (Riggs and Cooper) in the same building. It's going to be pretty special.
"Plus, we live 1.8 miles from the Green Hill campus."
During her time at Westmoreland she would routinely drive an hour each way between home to work.
Abner indicated her husband, Greg Abner, was remaining at Mt. Juliet High as a teacher and defensive coordinator for the Golden Bears football team.
"I'm going to try to create an environment where the kids will want to play and be successful in life and basketball," Abner said. "I'm going to surround myself with good people."
One of those people is Hall of Fame coach Larry Inman, who will serve as an assistant on Abner's staff.
A member of the Ohio Valley Conference Hall of Fame, Inman coached Mt. Juliet High to the 1977 TSSAA state championship before embarking on a successful college career with championships stops at Middle Tennessee State and Eastern Kentucky.
He spent two seasons coaching the Lebanon High Devilettes before returning to the college ranks for a short stint at Tennessee State University.