A two-year-old girl in California was attacked recently by a coyote that attempted to drag her away before her father rushed to her rescue.
Such attacks have become increasingly widespread as the coyote population grows and the animals invade residential neighborhoods, losing their instinctive fear of humans.
When food is scarce, coyotes prey on whatever they can catch, including domestic pets and – as the latest incident illustrates – occasionally even attacking children.
The attack occurred in a Los Angeles suburb when the coyote dashed across a lawn, seized the child, and was dragging her off when her father ran out and scared it away. The child was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injures and given a rabies vaccine. Because coyote sightings are so common, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is unable to respond to most of them. If an animal acts aggressive or threatening, local law-enforcement officials or animal-control professionals should be notified.
Boat, fishing show: The annual Tennessee Boat & Fishing Expo will be held Feb. 3-5 at the Farm Bureau Expo Center on the Wilson County Fairgrounds.
Detailed information about show times, displays and tickets is available on the Tennessee Boat & Fishing Expo website - tnboatexpo.com.
State park hikes: Jan. 1 has been designated First Day Hike to promote hiking in Tennessee’s 53 state parks encourage visitors to take advantage of over 1,000 miles of hiking trails.
The parks are open 365 days a year, and cabins and lodges are available through the winter, although some restaurants are open only on certain days.
Consult individual park websites for details or additional information.
Leftover trout: Plenty of rainbow trout remain in Lebanon’s Sinking Creek and other waters stocked earlier this month.
The fish were released in the stretch of Sinking Creek that runs through the Don Fox Community Park.
The daily limit is seven. Except for youngsters 12 and under a trout license is required to fish for the trout, even if none are kept. Holders of Lifetime Licenses and Sportsman’s License are exempt.
A second stocking in Sinking Creek is set for Feb. 8.
A complete list of trout stockings in Middle Tennessee is available on the TWRA website, tnwildlife.org.
Lebanon CWD test site: A locker has been placed at Cedars of Lebanon State Park in which hunters can deposit deer heads to be tested for Chronic Wasting Disease.
The locker is located at the park’s maintenance building and is open during regular park hours.
