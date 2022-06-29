WOODY’S WOODS & WATERS -
Once on a fishing trip to South Florida I bit a shark.
On that same trip I also chomped a gator.
And before the National Enquirer runs a man-bites-shark headline, let me explain: the shark and gator were on the menu at a seafood joint that featured unique local cuisine.
My buddies and I sampled some just to say we’d done it – like trying a moose burger on a Canadian wilderness trip and crunching a chocolate-covered grasshopper.
The shark scallop and the gator tail were tough and gristly, the moose burger likewise.
The grasshopper’s legs were scratchy going down.
I was reminded of those epicurean experiences awhile back when I came across a cookbook for wild and exotic game. There were recipes for buffalo, wild boar and the afore-mentioned moose, sharks and gators.
For some reason, it omitted squirrel brains. It included fried squirrel and squirrel stew, but no brains. The recipe book was a no-brainer.
Years ago, I wrote a column about mountain folk – including some of my kin – who feasted on squirrel brains. The column found its way to Australia via the world wide web, where it caught the attention of a lady who produced NPR-type programs.
She was doing a feature about “unique dining customs around the world” and her word-search turned up my squirrel-brain column. It included my email address. She contacted me and asked for an interview.
She spent a half hour picking my brain about squirrel brains.
The Aussie interviewer wanted to know what they tasted like. I said they compared favorably to wallaby and kangaroo.
More seriously, she asked why anyone would eat squirrel brains.
For a simple reason: they were hungry.
In the mountains where I grew up, squirrels were abundant and economical. A .22 cartridge cost a penny. For a few cents, a good shot could put supper on the table.
Nothing was wasted in those lean, hungry times. When someone killed a chicken, they ate everything but the cackle. Ditto for wild game. Every bite was consumed.
By the time I came along, those hard times had eased, but acquired tastes were hard to break. Some old folk, including my grandma, preferred a platter of fried squirrel over a juicy sirloin.
The brains were considered a delicacy. As a kid I sampled some, for the same reason I tried shark, gator, moose and grasshoppers.
What’s so different about squirrel brains as compared to, say, pig brains? As I explained to the Outback reporter, scrambled pork brains & eggs grace many a Southern breakfast table.
She said they sounded a bit yucky.
Yucky? I rhetorically asked if she’d ever tried chitlins. Or watched sausage being made?
I recently ate elk for the first time. A buddy gave me some steaks from a New Mexico hunt, and they were delicious. I checked elk off my wild protein bucket list, joining squirrel brains, sharks, gators, moose and grasshoppers.
I keep putting off possum.