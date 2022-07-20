FRANKLIN - Wilson Central Class of 2017 product and Tennessee at Martin wide receiver Coleton Dowell has been named to the Ohio Valley Conference 2022 Preseason All-Conference Team.
The preseason all-conference team and predicted order of finish was released Tuesday at OVC Media Day at the Cool Springs Marriott.
Dowell, the son of Chris and Tracy Dowell of Lebanon, is a three-time All-OVC selection and is preparing for his sixth year at UTM as a redshirt graduate.
"It (the 2022 season) is looking good," Dowell said Tuesday. "But this is all preseason and it doesn't mean much if we don't put in the work.
"The OVC is a tough league. Every year you see guys transferring in, every team is getting better. I'm blessed to play in this league.
Dowell suffered a Navicular fracture in his foot last season, causing him to miss five games.
Even with limited action he still ranked among the best receivers in the league with 22 receptions for 398 yards and two TD's.
"It's been a pleasure to coach Coleton, I've been around him for going on six years," said UTM coach Jason Simpson. "Not only is he a good player, folks can see that every Saturday, but he's a great teammate, a great person.
"It's been a joy to be around him and his whole family has made our program better.
"I think he'll have a good year and I believe he'll get an opportunity to play professional football."
Dowell has earned a Bachelor's Degree in Exercise Science and is working toward a Master's with an eye toward coaching once his playing days are over.
For his career, he ranks ninth in UTM football history with 1,760 receiving yards.
About UTM football - The Skyhawks are the defending Ohio Valley Conference champions and were picked to repeat in 2022 in the preseason poll.
Tennessee at Martin opens the 2022 season at home the evening of Thursday, Sept. 1 versus Western Illinois at Hardy M. Graham Stadium.