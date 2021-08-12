The yellow foam Noodle bounced once, twice, three times and plunged out of sight.
Fish on.
Chuck Campbell and I were jug-fishing for catfish on Old Hickory Lake, and the fish were cooperating. We had four in the cooler and another on the line.
Jug fishing is like running a watery trap-line: set out a string of jugs and come back later to see what you’ve caught.
Jug fishing got its name from the use of plastic bottles and jugs, to which a length of lines was attached with a baited hook dangling at the end.
Those early home-made fishing jugs have evolved into commercially-manufactured Styrofoam catfish rigs, complete with attached lines, sinkers and hooks. Most every tackle shop carries them.
Many fishermen make their own from the colorful polyethylene foam “noodles” used by kiddies in swimming pools and displayed by the box-load at Dollar Stores. The noodles can be cut into appropriate lengths – 12 to 18 inches – and lines and hooks added.
The advantage of using noodles over plastic jugs is that they are easier to store, winding the line around them and impaling the hook in the noodle at the end of the day.
For night fishing, strips of reflective tape are wrapped around the noodle, easy to pick up in the glow of a light.
Chuck, a retired Mt. Juliet pharmacist, is a dedicated jug-fisherman – or noodle fishermen. He sets out around a dozen noodles in a shallow cove, then fishes for crappie or bass for awhile while giving any cats in the neighborhood a chance to find the bait.
Then he checks the jugs, bringing in thrashing cats and re-baiting hooks.
There’s an element of excitement in seeing a jug bouncing along on the surface and plunging out of sight. You never know if there’s a six-incher or a six-pounder on the line.
A big cat will sometimes submerge the noodle, but will tire out eventually and the noodle will pop back up.
Catfish aren’t picky eaters, but baits such as chicken liver don’t work well for jug fishing because they are hard to keep on the hook. Worms and nightcrawlers are also good bait, but won’t last long in a cove infested with small bluegills and yellow bass.
Chunks of cut bait, such as skipjack, are ideal, as are wads of commercial catfish bait.
Jug fishing involves some effort – setting out the jugs, constantly checking the lines and rebaiting, heaving the catch aboard.
But it’s a great way to collect a cooler of cats for a summertime fish fry and a jug-full of fun.