Former Wilson Central standout --
Wilson Central graduate Cullen Smith (Class of 2016) announced Monday night via Twitter that he will be leaving East Tennessee State University.
A two-time second team All-SoCon selection and a three-year starter for the Bucs, Smith will enroll at the University of Arkansas this fall and will sit out the 2020 season under NCAA regulations.
A second baseman at ETSU, Smith will have one season of eligibility remaining at Arkansas.
This past season at East Tennessee State Smith hit .304 while playing in all 55 games -- all starts.
He finished second on the squad with 63 base hits including 14 doubles and seven homers. Smith led the team with 42 walks.
East Tennessee State went 34-21 in 2019, including a record of 11-12 in the Southern Conference.
Smith is the son of Shawn and Dayna Smith.