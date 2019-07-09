Today

Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the morning. High 93F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing late at night. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 90F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.