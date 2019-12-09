Former Cumberland offensive coordinator -
RICHMOND, KY -- Former Cumberland University assistant football coach Walt Wells will be introduced Tuesday as the new head coach at Eastern Kentucky University.
Wells, who most recently served as a quality control assistant at the University of Kentucky, started his collegiate coaching career in 1994 as the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator at Cumberland and led an offense that twice topped the NAIA in rushing, while helping the then-Bulldogs reach a top-15 national ranking
While at Cumberland working under Hall of Fame head coach Herschel Moore, Wells earned a master’s degree in human relations management in 1995.
A native of Nashville and a graduate of McGavock High School. He played in the offensive line at Austin Peay before earning a bachelor’s degree in finance from Belmont in 1993.
Wells and his wife, Jennifer, have two children – Madison and K.J.
From 2016 to 2017, Wells worked on the staff at the University of Tennessee. He was an offensive quality control coach, working primarily with the offensive line during the 2016 season, and served as the offensive line coach during the 2017 season. He worked closely with the UT line that paved the way for 2,668 rushing yards (5.2 yards per carry) in 2016. The Vol offense also ranked 24th in the nation in scoring that season (36.4 points per game). Wells coached Freshman All-American and All-SEC left guard Trey Smith. He was ranked as a top-10 national recruiter.
Wells returned to the EKU coaching staff in the spring of 2015 as the assistant head coach and offensive line coach.
His work helped the Colonels average 30.3 points per game, the 35th-most in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).
During his first stint with the Colonels, Eastern won the 1997 OVC title with a perfect 7-0 mark and advanced to the NCAA FCS playoffs.
Wells served as Kidd’s tight ends coach from 1997 to 1999, and as the offensive line coach from 2000 to 2002.
He coached seven All-OVC players and an All-American. EKU ranked among top-15 nationally in rushing in 2001 and 2002.
Wells has also spent time at Western Kentucky, South Florida and New Mexico State.