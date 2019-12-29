Men play at Chattanooga Sunday -
MURRAY, KY -- Tevin Brown scored 24 points while post players Demond Robinson and Anthony Smith combined for 31 as Murray State routed Cumberland 81-46 Saturday in an exhibition game at the CFSB Center.
The Racers dominated the paint, out-rebounding Cumberland 48-22 and scoring 40 points in the paint while the Phoenix managed just eight.
Aaron Ridley led the Phoenix in scoring with 14 points -- 13 coming in the first half. DeMari Davis ended with nine points and six rebounds while Cumberland's leading scorer Jalen Duke was limited to seven points. TJ Stargell posted six points off the bench.
The Racers shot 50 percent (32-of-64) from the field and 41 percent (10-of-24) from beyond the arc.
Cumberland connected on 17-of-54 shots from the field (31.5 percent) and 8-of-20 from beyond the arc (40 percent).
The Phoenix (9-5) will play another exhibition game at Chattanooga Sunday, Dec. 29 and will resume Mid-South Conference play Saturday, Jan. 4 at Campbellsville University.
(women) Murray State 93, Cumberland 60
MURRAY, KY -- Murray State converted 24 turnovers into 37 points on the way to a 93-60 win over Cumberland University in an exhibition game Saturday at the CFSB Center.
Bree Thibeault led the Phoenix with nine points while Mackenzie Trouten and Devon Burns each scored eight.
Ashlyn Pittman and Britany Miller each registered seven points and Katherine Griffith and Kerrice Watson each put up six points.
Murray State placed four players in double-digits led by Laci Hawthorne and Cekeya Mack with 13 points apiece. Macey Turley and Raegan Blackburn each posted 12 points.
Cumberland (5-7) will travel to No. 2-ranked Campbellsville Saturday, Jan. 4. Tip off is set for 1 p.m. Central.