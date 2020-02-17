Former Lebanon High standout --
NASHVILLE -- Trevecca Nazarene freshman and former Lebanon High standout Anna Bennett has been voted the Great Midwest Athletic Conference Softball Player of the Week, as announced by the league office Monday.
The 8-0 Trojans won four games over the weekend as Davenport and Missouri S&T, both Midwest Region opponents, visiting Nashville.
Bennett finished the weekend with a .500 (4-for-8) batting average with five RBI and three runs scored.
The Trojans right fielder smashed her first collegiate home run in a 7-2 win over Missouri S&T Sunday, a game in which she also collected her second double of the weekend.
Bennett recorded a slugging percentage of over 1.000 (1.125) and produced a .556 on-base percentage as the Trojans' offense out-scored opponents 36 to 6.
The Trojans will put their eight-game winning streak to the test by visiting No. 5 ranked Young Harris College this weekend for the YHC Invitational.
After a pair of games on Friday with Young Harris, the Trojans play two with Columbus State.
Four locals at TNU --
Bennett is one of four Wilson County athletes on the Trevecca roster, including: freshman Laney Tucker, Mt. Juliet High; freshman Sydney McCormick and junior Brooke Eakes -- both from Friendship Christian School.