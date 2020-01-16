M. Marshall signing

Wilson Central softball player Makayla Marshall signed with Jackson's Lane College Tuesday, Jan. 14.

Marshall inks with Lane College --

GLADEVILLE -- Wilson Central senior Makayla Marshall signed a national letter of intent with Jackson's Lane College, an NCAA Division II program, during ceremonies held Tuesday, Jan. 14.

A first baseman, Marshall hit over .400 last season for the Lady Wildcats. She plans to study education with a goal of teaching English at the middle school level.

Lane's Lady Dragons finished the 2019 season with a record of 23-18, 11-7 in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Front, from left: sister Brianna Officer, mom Wanda Officer, Makayla Marshall, brother Cameron Marshall and travel coach Staci Yoder.

Standing: WCHS principal Travis Mayfield, Lane softball coach Leslie Ballard, WCHS coaches Carolyn Simpson, Kacey Pedigo & Taylor Dalton, WCHS athletic director David Jennings.

