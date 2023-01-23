The most athletic maneuver that Fisk gymnast Morgan Price made at the Tennessee Collegiate Classic last Friday night might have been her handling the crowd of family and friends to pose for photos, sign autographs and hug just about everyone for 45 minutes after the meet.

Price, a Lebanon native who has lived and trained in Texas for the past nine years, did all of that despite an ankle injury that required using icepacks during the meet at the Farm Bureau Expo Center and left her limping to the team bus afterward.

Tags

Recommended for you