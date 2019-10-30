CU Sports Hall of Fame --
LEBANON -- Cumberland University held its 30th Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremonies Friday, Oct. 25 at Baird Chapel.
Honorees included Ricky Collins, men's basketball; Mark Purvis, baseball and the 1982-1983 women's basketball team that went 33-4 and finished second in the NJCAA national tournament.
Recognized at the event were: Sherrie Chaffin, Nicky Neal, Karen Scott, Sharen Douglas, Judy Perkins, Dana Hare Edwards, Stephanie Falk, Beth Boswell, Rita Pierce Murphy, Shelly Reed, Robin Hare, Joanna Oliphant, Donzala Greer and Shelia Aaron.
Collins, a 1977 graduate of Cumberland College, starred for the Bulldogs of Coach Mickey Englett.
Collins helped lead Cumberland to the TJCAA East Division and Region VII championships.
He finished his career at UT-Martin and went on to coach in Shelby and Davidson Counties.
Collins was elected to the Metro Nashville Coaches Hall of Fame in 2014.
Purvis, who went 516-194 as the head coach at Mt. Juliet, was a 4-year starter for Cumberland and helped the Bulldogs to a third place finish in the NAIA World Series.
He ranked fifth in career hits at CU (202) and also worked three years as an assistant coach, helping the team to an NAIA World Series berth.