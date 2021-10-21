The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has come under fire for its proposed harvesting of approximately 230 acres of hardwoods on the 10,000-acre Bridgestone Firestone Centennial wilderness area it manages in White County.
Some, including a state legislator, are upset that the TWRA intends to (1) cut some of the timber and (2) channel the profits into the Agency’s operating fund.
What nonsense, on both counts.
Clearing such a small amount of acreage will have no user impact on such a vast area, any more than it has had on the nearby Catoosa Wildlife Management area. The TWRA has been clearing some of Catoosa’s hardwoods for years. It is called the Savanna Project, and its purpose is to restore native grasses and plants.
Rather than destroying wildlife habitat – as the timbering critics claim – such clearings improve it for most species. Quail, rabbits, songbirds, turkeys and deer feed and thrive in interspersed grasslands. Birds in particular rely on grasslands for seeds and nesting.
Consider this: planting food plots has become increasingly popular with hunters and wildlife watchers. A food plot is nothing more than an area cleared of trees and sewn in various grasses, legumes and other plants attractive to deer, turkeys and other wildlife.
It’s no coincidence that hunters kill most of their deer and turkeys in and around fields, not in dense forests.
Wildlife biologists understand that having some cleared areas is not only beneficial to most wildlife, it also enhances hunting opportunities.
It’s not a new game-management concept. For centuries, Native Americans cleared stretches of forest, mostly by burning, to create grasslands. They realized that deforested areas attract and nurture game animals.
Creating a few cleared areas amid thousands of acres of woodlands is not detrimental to wildlife – just the opposite.
As for the TWRA utilizing profits from timbering: surely it doesn’t come as a surprise to any state legislator who knows -- or should know -- that the Agency is self-supporting. It receives no state funding, but instead relies on the sale of hunting and fishing licenses and boat registrations for most of its operating budget.
Any additional revenue the TWRA can reap from a renewable resource like timber helps keep down the cost of licenses and fees.
Despite receiving no public funding, the TWRA provides a wide range of free public services, including assisting with water rescue and recovery. The TWRA provides its boats, fuel, equipment and personnel gratis, paid for by outdoorsmen.
There is no evidence that anyone in the TWRA personally benefits from timbering projects on Agency-managed land. If a legislator has evidence of malfeasance, he is obliged to present it.
Over the years the TWRA has become a national model for successful fish and wildlife management and for the promotion of clean water projects and boating safety.
It deserves congratulations for its stewardship, not criticism.