Fans can ride the train to the race -
WeGo Public Transit, formerly known as the Music City Star, has made 390 tickets available to the public for a special event train from Lebanon to downtown Nashville Sunday, Aug. 8 for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix.
The train will depart from Lebanon Station at 1 p.m., Hamilton Springs at 1:08 p.m., Martha at 1:15 p.m., Mt. Juliet at 1:25 p.m., Hermitage at 1:35 p.m., Donelson at 1:45 p.m. and arrive at Nashville’s Riverfront Station at 2 p.m.
The return train to Lebanon leaves 45 minutes after the conclusion of the race.
Round-trip tickets cost $15 plus a $2 processing fee and are available for purchase through www.ticketsnashville.com with a credit card.
Tickets will not be for sale on the platforms. Parking is free at all of the outlying stations. Riders are required to wear a mask throughout the train trip to and from Nashville.
Anyone needing special accommodations to board should call (615) 862-5950 prior to their trip.
Customers will receive only one ticket for the round-trip and will need to show the ticket to train personnel when boarding.
Upon boarding, each customer will receive a colored wristband in place of the ticket, which will serve as their train ticket. Customers must show the wristband to the conductor for the return trip.
Children age 4 and younger will not need a ticket to board; however, they are required to sit in a parent or guardian’s Children age 5 and older will need a ticket.
Weekday Star tickets and monthly passes are not accepted on the Grand Prix train.
Additional information can be found at www.com.wegotransit.
RACE TICKETS - Race tickets are available for purchase by visiting www.musiccitygp.com/tickets, www.ticketmaster.com or by calling the Tennessee Titans ticket office at (615) 565-4650.