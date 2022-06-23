Tickets are on sale for the annual Tennessee Conservation Raffle, and the sponsoring Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation has set a goal of $2 million, hoping to surpass last year’s $1.8 million.
Eighty percent of the raffle revenue is donated to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. The TWRA is eligible for matching federal funds, which greatly increases to total of much-needed revenue.
The TWRA, as a state agency, is not allowed to operate a raffle, but the Wildlife Resources Foundation is a private non-profit and under no such restrictions.
“That’s what the raffle is all about,” says Foundation Operations Manager Dan Sigmund. “It generates funds for a wide array of conservation causes.”
The Wildlife Foundation uses its 20% of the raffle profits for such projects as the Junior Duck Stamp Program (youngsters submit duck-stamp contest artwork), the Bass National High School Fishing Tournaments and the R-3 program (recruit, retain, re-activate) to introduce youngsters to the outdoors.
There is sometimes confusion between the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation and the Tennessee Wildlife Federation. The Foundation is a fund-raising organization, while the Federation is involved in political and legislative policy projects.
Both assist the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, which manages the state’s fish, wildlife, waterways and other natural resources.
Raffle tickets can be purchased at raffle.TWRF.netor on the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation website. A single ticket costs $20, three cost $50 and 10 cost $100.
The deadline for purchasing tickets is Aug. 14. Winners will be drawn and announced at the Aug. 18 meeting of the Tennessee Fish & Game Commission.
Top prizes include $50,000 toward the purchase of a Ford vehicle, an elk hunt, waterfowl hunt, turkey hunt, deer hunt, fishing package, firearms, ATVs and other items.
The first person drawn gets first choice, and on through the prizes in order of draw. Last year’s first-place winner chose the $50,000 Ford vehicle package, and the second-place selection chose the elk hunt.
One winner chose the waterfowl hunt in order to take a friend who was going through a difficult period in his life, while another chose the turkey hunt and donated it to a disabled soldier.
“There were some great stories about the winners in last year’s raffle,” Sigmund says.
“Some bought tickets just to donate to worthwhile conservation causes, not expecting to win. It’s a fun way to contribute.”