Aug. 14 is the deadline for buying tickets for the annual Tennessee Conservation Raffle.
Tickets are available on the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation website. A single ticket costs $20, three cost $50 and 10 cost $100.
The drawing to select the winners will be held Aug. 16.
Among the prizes is $50,000 toward the purchase of a new Ford truck, plus elk, deer, turkey and waterfowl hunts and assorted outdoors gear.
Proceeds support the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and various conservation projects. Last year’s raffle raised $1.8 million and this year’s goal is $2 million.
Saltsman named to Commission: John “Chip” Saltsman has been appointed to the Tennessee Fish & Wildlife Commission as state-wide commissioner.
Saltsman, of Nashville, has long been involved in state politics. He replaces Jim Ripley on the 13-member Commission. Ripley resigned to pursue a judgeship.
The TWRC sets policy and provides oversight for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
Turkey survey: The TWRA asks the public to report signings of young turkeys as part of its ongoing study of the population. Details and a link to the reporting site are on tnwildlife.org.
Elk cam: Elk can be viewed on a live “elk cam” trained on a North Cumberland WMA field the animals frequent. It can be accessed on the TWRA website, tnwildlife.org.
The animals come and go at will, and at times they are in the field in large numbers and other times they are absent.
Conservationist magazine: The Tennessee Conservationist magazine celebrates its 85th anniversary this year by offering a special subscription discount: six annual issues for $20.
The magazine is noted for its spectacular photography and coverage of the state’s wildlife, nature and outdoors issues and activities.
Subscriptions can be made at tnstateparks.com/conservationist with the code word GREEN.
Contact information: Email area outdoors news and photos to larrywoody@gmail.com. Please include a contact number.
