Tickets are on sale for the Tennessee Conservation Raffle, which last year generated over $1 million ($1,146,560) for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s wildlife habitat management and conservation efforts.
The raffle is arranged and overseen by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation, which partners with the TWRA in various conservation causes.
This year’s top prize is $50,000 toward the purchase of any Ford vehicle. Other choice prizes include deer, waterfowl and turkey hunting packages and a $5,000 “outdoor adventure” package, plus 100 other prizes.
A single ticket costs $20, two cost $30 and 10 cost $100. They can be purchased on the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation website.
The drawings will be held Aug. 17.
Stream grants: The TWRA is offering five grants of $1,000 each to communities, schools and civic groups as part of its “Clean Stream” project to clean up streams and do some planting.
To apply, contact Della Sawyers at (615) 781-6577 or della.sawyers@tn.gov.
Calendar contest: Entries are being accepted for the annual Tennessee Wildlife calendar competition. Photos must be of Tennessee wildlife, flora, natural scenes and settings.
The deadline is Sept. 10. For details visit www.tnwildlife.org.
Primitive camping: Visitors can reserve a primitive campsite at Center Hill Lake by calling 1 (877) 444-6777 or contacting the park office on the Center Hill Lake website.
