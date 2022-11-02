Raccoon season is in full cry – as coon hunters would say – and the hardy band of brothers who chase baying hounds across moonlit mountains are members of an elite, ritualistic society.
They pay thousands of dollars for top dogs, train them obsessively, and follow them through briars and brambles, across creeks, up hills, down hollows and occasionally over cliffs as the pack pursues a fleet-footed coon.
Then, when they catch it, they let it go.
As Jim Goodall, a member of the Wilson County Coon Hunters club, explained to me after a long night out, the objective of a coon hunt is not to bag a coon. It’s about the thrill of the chase and top-dog bragging rights.
Once the coon is treed and properly credited to the hound’s owner, it is left perched in the tree, probably wondering what on earth just happened: a pack of pooches chased it all over the county, and when it finally surrendered, they yawned, turned around, and went home.
Score is kept on how many coons were trailed and how many were treed, and at the end of the hunt the total is tallied and the winner announced. The coons don’t have to be present to win.
Coon hunting – or, more accurately raising coon-hunting hounds – is big business. Puppies whose parents possess the proper pedigrees sell for as much as $600. A coon hound in Texas Anna brought $20,000 and got her picture in the paper.
Like Ford guys and Chevy guys, coon hunters are loyal to their breed. A Redbone man wouldn’t be caught dead with a Bluetick, and you couldn’t give a Walker owner a Plott if you threw in $1,000 and a box of flea powder.
In the mountains where I grew up, disputes over coon dogs were not uncommon, and occasionally led to busted lips and broken noses. (Moonshine was sometimes involved.)
A coon hunter is so much at one with his hound that he can tell how a hunt is going by the distant baying of the pack:
“Old Blue just struck a track.”
“Sally took the lead.”
“That no-count Rattler veered off to chase a rabbit.”
“Yodler’s treed – let’s go!”
The most embarrassing mistake (for the owner) a coon hound can make is to tree a non-coon critter – a house cat, for example, or, heaven forbid, a grinning possum.
Talk about barking up the wrong tree.
Today’s coon-hunting specialists evolved from hunting dogs imported centuries ago from England, Ireland and France. There were two basic types – fancy fox hounds used by the sporting gentry as they galloped across their estates, and brawny brawlers that went after everything from bears and wild boars to coons and possums. The latter weren’t used for sport, they were relied on to protect the cabin and put food on the table.
Those hungry, hunt-for-food days are no more.
But the spirit of coon hunting – like most of the treed coons -- lives on.