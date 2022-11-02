LARRY Coon

It's coon vs. coon hounds.

 Larry Woody

Raccoon season is in full cry – as coon hunters would say – and the hardy band of brothers who chase baying hounds across moonlit mountains are members of an elite, ritualistic society.

They pay thousands of dollars for top dogs, train them obsessively, and follow them through briars and brambles, across creeks, up hills, down hollows and occasionally over cliffs as the pack pursues a fleet-footed coon.