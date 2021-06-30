Wilson Central High graduate -
It seems odd to see “R” beside Corey Rowland’s name in the Nashville Speedway driver standings.
R stands for rookie – and Rowland, 28, of Lebanon, has been racing for seven years, at two tracks, in four divisions.
But this season he is competing in the SuperTruck division for the first time, which renders him a rookie in that series.
“I’m building a Pro Late Model car to race next season,” says Rowland, a graduate of Wilson Central High and Georgia Tech. “So meanwhile I decided to race SuperTrucks this season to get some seat time. It’s sort of a transition series; the trucks are good preparation for the Pro Late Models.”
Corey is tied for 8th in the truck standings, trailed by two other Wilson County racers, Joey Meyer (10th) and Daryl Quick (12th). He is second in the rookie standings.
Corey inherited his knack for the track from his father Rick, a veteran racer who currently competes at Veterans Motorplex (formerly Highland Rim Speedway).
Rick is a former track champion and in contention for another title this season in the Pro 4 Oval Asphalt Series.
Corey, who competed against his dad in some past races, says he learned an important lesson from him:
“Patience,” Corey says. “That’s what my dad taught me. You can’t win a race on the first lap.”
Corey was almost literally born at a racetrack; he arrived on a Wednesday after his mom Tammy attended a Saturday race at the Fairgrounds.
“I think she was back at the track the next week,” Corey says with a laugh. “She’s a big fan who has always support my dad and me whenever we race.”
Corey started racing at 21 after graduating from Georgia Tech, and during one hot streak won four straight features at Kentucky Speedway in Owensboro. He also won Rookie of the Year in the Fairgrounds’ Pro Mod division, and is in contention for this year’s SuperTruck rookie award.
If his car is ready in time, he plans to compete in the All-American 400 this fall, then plunge into a full schedule in the track’s top division next season.
His goal is to compete for victories and championships, like his father.
“Once you get racing in you, you can’t get it out,” he says. “I like the rush, the competition. There’s nothing like it.”
Update on local drivers - Five Wilson County racers continue to climb in the standings of Fairgrounds Speedway’s premier Pro Late Model Division.
Defending track champion Dylan Fetcho has rebounded from an opening-race setback caused by mechanical problems, and ranks third behind Michael House and Cole Williams, 33 points out of first.
Hunter Wright is 5th, Chase Johnson 7th, William Hale tied for 9th and Bennie Hamlett tied for 13th.
The Speedway’s next races are a Friday-Saturday doubleheader on July 16-17. The Friday schedule of local divisions is followed by a Saturday schedule that includes the new SRX national series.
Tickets and information are available on the track’s website- www.nashvillefairgroundsspeedway.racing.
Veterans Motorplex has a full schedule of racing Saturday night, followed by a fireworks display. Race times and other details are posted on the Motorplex website - www.highlandrim.com.