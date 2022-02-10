A recently reported cougar sighting in Dickson County is being investigated by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
A resident said he saw one of the giant tawny cats cross a lawn and disappear into an adjacent woods.
The last TWRA-confirmed cougar sighting in Tennessee occurred seven years ago in Humphreys County.
For years, the Agency dismissed the existence of wild cougars in the state, despite numerous credible sightings and photographs taken on trail cameras. Wildlife officials said those animals were exotic pets that had escaped or been released by their owners who tired of caring for them.
Within the past decade, however, the TWRA has changed its position. It now admits there are indeed wild cougars in Tennessee.
Cougars – also known as mountain lions, pumas, panthers and catamounts – are indigenous to the state. They were found in remote areas into at least the late 1800s.
Their numbers gradually dwindled to a few in the wilds of the Smokey Mountains, and those final survivors were believed to be gone a century ago.
Since then, most cougars had been confined to the southwest and northwest, with a sub-species in the Florida Everglades. But, like the coyotes and armadillos that migrated from the southwest, cougars eventually made their way here.
Cougars are extremely wary and reclusive, and inhabit rugged areas where they are seldom spotted. However, in recent years photos of them began appearing on wildlife trail cameras, and hunters reported seeing them stalking through the woods.
In states where cougars are relatively abundant, deer and small game are their primary prey, and Tennessee’s thriving deer population could be one of the factors in their return.
But cougars, like coyotes, aren’t picky predators and sometimes venture out of the wilds to kill livestock and poultry.
Cougars normally shy away from humans, but in rare cases are known to attack, sometimes fatally. There have been 127 documented cougar attacks in the U.S., resulting in 27 fatalities.
The most recent attacks occurred in Washington state, California and Utah. Wildlife officials believe the cougars stalked and attacked the humans as prey.
If a cougar is sighted, wildlife officials advise retreating indoors and alerting law enforcement authorities, who will contact TWRA wildlife specialists.
As with bears – which are also growing in numbers in Middle Tennessee -- it is illegal to kill or harm a cougar unless it presents an obvious threat.