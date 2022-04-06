WOODY’S WOODS & WATERS -
Norma Sutherland is the best 81-year-old lady bass fisherman I know.
She’s also the most enthusiastic.
At a time when most grannies are rocking on the porch with a cat in their lap, Norma is fishing in her Sumner County pond.
And I mean serious fishing. Bass fishing.
Norma uses lightweight spinning tackle and can drop a buzz-bait in a water bucket at 30 paces.
Her biggest bass (so far) is a five-pounder. It’s hanging on her wall. A bigger one broke her line. She still mutters about it.
I went with her and daughter Joan one morning awhile back. Joan and I had to hustle to keep up as Norma strode across the back pasture to the pond. Bulky rubber fishing boots didn’t slow her down.
She caught a two-pounder on her third cast. Then she added a 3 ½-pounder. They went on a stringer, bound for the supper table.
I’m not surprised at Norma’s angling prowess. I’ve been watching my favorite cousin haul in fish ever since we were barefoot kids with cane poles and JFG Coffee cans full of redworms.
Down the Tater Farm Road north of Crossville, Norma’s dad -- my Uncle Leonard Hedgecoth -- had a pond that brimmed with bass and bluegill. Norma, her kid brother Jerry, and I spent many a carefree day watching bobbers bob.
There were lots of fishermen in the family – Uncle Leonard, Uncle Leslie, Uncle Bud, Uncle Herb – but few fisher-women. Norma showed early promise. Not many little girls baited their own hook.
Norma helped on the farm, fished, caught frogs, and other neat stuff. She was a self-proclaimed Tomboy – and a mighty pretty one.
On her first day at high school, some city girls – who had spent their summer on tennis courts and lounging around swimming pools – admired her golden tan. They asked how she got it.
“Hoeing corn,” said Norma.
When she moved to Nashville to work, handsome suitors swarmed like bees around a hive. A lucky guy named Don got the honey. Don and Norma were married 55 years. She lost him last year.
Whoever said time heals all wounds never had a hole in their heart. It never mends.
But Norma, who turns 82 this month, soldiered on. She beat COVID, compounded by pneumonia. She was in intensive care, all of us worried sick.
One day I phoned Jerry to check on her. She was already back home, fidgeting to get outdoors.
Not long afterwards, she called me, breathless. She’d just caught a big bass and was “so excited I had to tell somebody about it!”
Fisher-women like to brag too.
Deer browse in Norma’s yard, and wild turkeys feast on shelled corn she strews. 0ne morning she awoke to hungry, impatient turkeys pecking on her back door.
She fed them, then headed off to the pond. The sun was shining, birds were singing, and Cousin Norma was in her usual hurry.
She had fish to catch.