Iowa biologists report 80% of the deer inspected in a survey in that state were found to carry the COVID-19 virus. The Iowa survey included both wild and captive deer.
According to the report in Field & Stream magazine, scientists believe the disease cannot be transmitted from infected deer to humans, but still advise hunters to take precautions if deer appear sickly or exhibit odd behavior.
For some reason, the COVID infections so far are limited to Iowa -- or at least no other states have reported infected animals.
Meanwhile in Tennessee, wildlife biologists continue to monitor the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease. CWD is not believed harmful to humans, livestock or other wildlife, but is fatal to infected deer.
In Tennessee the disease remains confined to a few southwest counties but seems to be spreading. A CWD-infected deer has been found in Henry County, just across the Tennessee River, considered the West/Middle Tennessee boundary.
Hunters can drop off heads of harvested deer at Cedars of Lebanon State Park for CWD testing. The testing began last season, with no positive cases reported.
Deer, elk import rules: As part of its battle to contain the spread of CWD, the TWRA reminds hunters hunting out-of-state about strict regulations for bringing home deer and elk.
Harvested animals cannot be brought into the state whole. The meat, antlers, heads and hides must be processed to meet specific requirements.
Those requirements are detailed in the Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide, available at most outdoors outlets.
Tag-and-drag: Deer hunters are reminded of the “tag before you drag” rule implemented last season by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
Before transporting a harvested deer, it must be checked in on a smartphone or tagged with a paper tag. The tags can be printed-out at www.GoOutdoorsTennessee.com (click on “transportation tags.”)
The paper tags can be laminated or covered with Scotch tape to make them more durable.
The tagged deer still have to be checked in at a TWRA checking site or via internet (on the TWRA website) before midnight of the day they are killed.
Detailed regulations are available in the Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide.
Breast cancer awareness: The TWRA is selling pink patches and hats to promote Breast Cancer Awareness.
The proceeds go to Casting for Recovery, an organization that arranges fly fishing trips for women affected by breast cancer.
Items can be purchased at www.shop.gooutdoorstennessee.com.
