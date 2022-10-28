Seven people have been injured by recent coyote attacks in a small Canadian town, and two little girls were attacked in a Boston suburb as the animals continue to increase in residential areas and lose their fear of humans.
In the Canadian town of Burlington, the attacks occurred on people ranging from toddlers to senior citizens, and officials said all were unprovoked. The attacks resulted in bites, none considered serious.
However, in one of the Boston attacks, a two-year-old girl was “briefly dragged” by a coyote, indicating the animal considered her prey. Another little girl in the second attack was bitten but not seriously injured.
The coyote population in Tennessee has exploded, especially in suburban areas where they cannot be hunted. Coyotes are attracted to such areas because of garbage and other edibles, including pet food, left outdoors.
They prey mainly on rodents and small game, but will also kill small dogs and cats. Coyote sighting have become so common and numerous that the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency cannot respond to each one. The Agency advises contacting local law-enforcement officials if a coyote is causing problems or concerns.
Local CWD test site: A locker has been placed at Cedars of Lebanon State Park in which hunters can deposit deer heads to be tested for Chronic Wasting Disease.
The locker is located at the park’s maintenance building and will be open during regular park hours.
A Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency biologist will collect the heads and send them to a lab to test for the deadly disease that has spread throughout West Tennessee.
So far no cases have been found in Middle Tennessee, although Wayne County has been added to the “high risk” category.
Tag and drag rule: Hunters are reminded about the “tag and drag” rule requiring deer and fall-season turkeys to be tagged or checked in via I-phone before being transported from the field.
Paper tags can be printed out by following instructions on www.gooutdoors.com under “license” information.
Field-tagged deer and turkeys, after being transported, still have to be checked in, either at a checking location or on-line.
Conservationist magazine:The Tennessee Conservationist magazine celebrates its 85th anniversary this year by offering a special subscription discount: six annual issues for $20.
The magazine is noted for its spectacular photography and coverage of the state’s wildlife, nature and outdoors activities.