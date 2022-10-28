Larry coyote

Coyotes are a growing concern all across the country.

 Larry Woody

Seven people have been injured by recent coyote attacks in a small Canadian town, and two little girls were attacked in a Boston suburb as the animals continue to increase in residential areas and lose their fear of humans.

In the Canadian town of Burlington, the attacks occurred on people ranging from toddlers to senior citizens, and officials said all were unprovoked. The attacks resulted in bites, none considered serious.