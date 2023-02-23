Middle Tennessee’s coyote population has exploded so dramatically that Watertown’s Marc Larese has expanded his annual predator hunt to keep pace.
“Last year 58 coyotes were killed, almost double from the year before, and there are more out there this year,” Larese says. “That’s why we decided on a two-day hunt.”
The 7th annual Camo Boy Outdoors Predator Hunt for coyotes and bobcats will be held Feb. 25-26, with headquarters in Watertown.
Entries can be made up to Feb. 24 by calling Larese at (615) 479-1760. There is a $100 entry fee per two-man team. All the fees go into cash awards and prizes for the most predators and biggest predators of both species.
Last year’s hunt drew 83 two-man teams from across the state. In addition to the 58 coyotes, 11 bobcats were checked in.
“The hunt has grown every year, as word has spread,” Larese says.
Hunters can hunt in any county, but must be back at Watertown in time for a sundown check-in.
Night hunting for predators is not permitted under TWRA regulations, but otherwise coyotes can be hunted year-round without limit. There are certain restrictions on bobcats.
Larese holds his predator hunt in late February when the fur of coyotes and bobcats is prime. An area furrier collects the animals for their pelts. A coyote pelt generally brings $10-$30, and a bobcat pelt $15-$125, depending on the quality.
Larese says the size of a coyote litter depends on the availability of food. In lean years only one or two pups are born, but in good years as many as seven may be produced.
“They are thriving in this area,” Larese says. “They are adaptive – they can live anywhere, and they are the ultimate predator, eating whatever they can catch, including cats and small dogs.”
Most land-owners welcome predator hunters because of the problems the animals cause, preying on not just wildlife but also taking small livestock and poultry.
Although coyote attacks on humans are rare, they have been increasing in recent years as the animals migrate into residential areas and lose their normal fear of people.
A few years ago, a coyote was discovered hiding in Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville.
“Hunting is the only way to effectively control their population,” Larese says. “But they quickly repopulate. They are a problem that isn’t going away.”