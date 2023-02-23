Larry Coyote

Marc Larese, left, and Roy Denney after a successful coyote hunt.

 Submitted

Middle Tennessee’s coyote population has exploded so dramatically that Watertown’s Marc Larese has expanded his annual predator hunt to keep pace.

“Last year 58 coyotes were killed, almost double from the year before, and there are more out there this year,” Larese says. “That’s why we decided on a two-day hunt.”

Tags

