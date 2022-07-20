WOODY’S WOODS & WATERS -
I’ve always had a grudging admiration for the crow, despite being forced to eat plenty of helpings of it over the years.
Like a lot of things about crows (including why a flock is called a “murder”) nobody knows how the term “eating crow” originated.
Since crows aren’t particularly appetizing, having to eat one would be as distasteful as having to admit you were wrong about something – like assuring your fishing buddy you had plenty of boat gas when you left the dock.
You ate a crow-burger as you rowed back.
It’s also odd how crow hunting is managed, with three separate seasons: June 12-July 12, Sept. 4-Dec. 20, and Jan. 1-Feb. 28. It’s convoluted, confusing and makes absolutely no sense.
But crow hunting is regulated by the Feds, so I guess that explains it.
Another puzzler: in Tennessee crows are classified as migratory birds (again by the Feds) even though they nest and reside here year-round.
I don’t hunt crows anymore. As kids we sniped them out of freshly-planted cornfields, but nowadays I have no corn, so I leave them alone. Let the scare-crows deal with them.
A flock – excuse me, a “murder” of crows – lives in the woods behind my house. During the fall they tidy up the scraps when I dress a deer. The rest of the time they chase hawks and owls and an occasional house cat.
Nobody knows why crows get so much fun out of pestering hawks and owls, cawing and circling and dive-bombing. When you watch a big hoot owl scrunched down on a limb, ducking and dodging and being driven to distraction, you know what it’s thinking: how it would like to get its talons on one of those blinkety-blank crows for just one minute.
The besieged neighborhood cat would also like a piece of the action.
Crows are extremely intelligent.
As an experiment, a crow was placed in a cage with a morsel of food just out of reach. A stick was put in the cage, and the crow promptly used it to rake over the food.
Not naming any names, Bob and Jerry, but I have fishing buddies who probably wouldn’t have thought of that.
It is believed crows can count. Outdoors humorist Ed Zern said he and six friends went on a crow hunt, but the crows saw them enter the blind and were too smart to fly within shooting range.
Zern’s group tried to trick the crows into thinking they had given up and left. Three hunters departed, but the clever crows calculated that four hunters remained. Two hunters returned, and three left. The crows again did the math and figured out three were still in the blind.
Throughout the day, the hunters kept moving in and out in various numbers, trying, unsuccessfully. to confuse the crows.
Zern said by the end of the day the ebony Einsteins had completed advanced algebra and were well into calculus.
It’s something to crow about.