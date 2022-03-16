WOODY’S WOODS & WATERS -
Remember the movie, “There’s Something About Mary,” in which Cameron Diaz drives guys into a tizzy and they can’t explain why, exactly?
For lots of fishermen, crappie are our Mary.
We’re nuts about them, and not sure why.
Crappie aren’t flashy like rainbow trout, and don’t battle like bass. They are relatively lethargic fighters; I’ve reeled in old shoes that put up a harder struggle.
Granted, crappie are the most delicious fish to ever grace a platter, but that doesn’t explain our obsession with catching them. Captain D’s serves a great fish spread, but we don’t lie awake at night thinking about visiting the restaurant next day.
My crappie captivation is partly sentimental. Some of my fondest boyhood memories involve going crappie fishing in Watts Bar Lake with my Uncle Bud and Uncle Herb.
For a Crossville kid whose fishing was confined to muddy farm ponds and knee-deep creeks, an excursion to sprawling Watts Bar on the Tennessee River was lie-awake exciting.
Back then, that was the only chance I had to catch a crappie. Farm ponds had bass, bluegill and catfish, and creeks held sunnies, suckers and chubs, but no crappie. Going to Watts Bar and catching crappie was as exotic as hiking into the Rockies in quest of Golden Trout.
Adding to the adventure, my uncles were a hoot. I got my wacky sense of humor from Uncle Herb and my angling addiction from Uncle Bud.
Uncle Bud was such a crappie addict that he always scheduled his vacation around the spring crappie season. He said when the dogwoods bloomed, the crappie started biting.
Back then, we fished with minnows. Later in life I graduated to artificials like tube jigs, and could usually catch more crappie on them than on minnows. It’s exciting feel the subtle bump of a crappie inhaling a jig as it twitches along.
But I’ve never got minnows out of my system.
There’s something enchanting about watching a bobber bob, twitch and go under. After all these decades, I still hold my breath.
Crappie aren’t whoppers, by most sports-fish standards. The state record white crappie weighed 5 pounds, 1 ounce and was caught in a Dickson County pond in 1968.
The state record black crappie is also the world record. It weighed 5 pounds, 7 ounces and was caught in 2018 in a Loudon pond.
I interviewed Lionel Ferguson, the fisherman who caught it. He said he previously landed an even bigger one, took it home and ate it. When he caught the second one, he showed it to fisheries biologist, and the rest is history.
Lionel became the Babe Ruth of crappie fishermen.
To put his 5-pound, 7-ounce crappie in perspective, famous fishing guide Steve McCadams has caught boat-loads of big Kentucky Lake crappie over the past five decades – and his biggest weighed barely over three pounds.
But Steve agrees with me about catching crappie: it’s not the size, it’s the magic.
And it never grows old.