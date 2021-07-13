Lee is a Page High graduate -
LEBANON - Cumberland football coach Tim Mathis has welcomed Middle Tennessee native and veteran football coach Don Lee to his staff in preparation for the 2021 season.
Coach Lee, who played high school football at Page High in Williamson County, went on to star at Olivet Nazarene University in Illinois.
Through the years, Coach Lee has served tenures as the head coach at Belhaven University (MS), Olivet Nazarene, Concordia College (AL) and Virginia-Lynchburg. He has worked as an assistant at Middle Georgia College, Southwest Baptist University and the University of the Cumberlands.
He was the defensive coordinator at Belhaven before being promoted to head coach.
Lee is a 1995 graduate of Olivet Nazarene and will be coaching the defensive line for the Phoenix.
"Coach Lee has already been a great addition to our football staff," Mathis said.
"It's a no-brainer when you can add someone with his level of experience and enthusiasm to the mix -- especially when you consider he grew up right here in Middle Tennessee."