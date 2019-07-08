takes over for Jo Jo Freeman -
LEBANON -- Kyle Allen has been hired as the new Sports Information Director at Lebanon's Cumberland University.
According to Cumberland Athletic Director Ron Pavan, Allen's first day on the job was Monday, July 8.
Allen, is a 2017 graduate of Cumberland University where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Health and Human Performance was a four-year letter winner for the CU baseball program.
He also earned a Master's Degree in Sports Management from CU while working as a graduate assistant in the athletic department.
A native of Marietta, GA, Allen returns to Cumberland after having worked with the Nashville Sounds as an Operations Seasonal Associate.
Allen takes over for Jo Jo Freeman, who resigned as SID in June after over a decade with Cumberland.