Thursday in Bowling Green --
Cumberland women’s volleyball is slated to play Life University in the quarterfinals of the Mid-South Conference Championships Thursday, Nov. 14 at Bowling Green Arena.
The three-day tournament begins on Thursday and concludes with the championship match Saturday, Nov. 16.
The Phoenix went 22-13 and 10-6 in the Mid-South over the regular season.
They are currently riding a three-game win streak after defeating Martin Methodist on Senior Night and beating Shawnee State and Pikeville over the weekend.
Cumberland swept Life earlier this season defeating the Running Eagles in straight sets on the road and 3-1 at home.
Senior Masa Nalovic leads the club with 364 kills, 2.96 per set, while senior Mikayla Wickham is second with 328 kills.
Two freshman setters, Bianca Rodriguez and Victoria Johnson, have combined for 1,401 assists on the year with 722 and 679, respectively.
The tournament champion receives the conference's automatic bid to the NAIA National Tournament.
Edmonston honored --
Sadie Edmonston was voted Mid-South Conference Volleyball Defender of the Week helping the Phoenix to a perfect 3-0 record last week.
The Praireville, La. native registered 24 digs last Tuesday in a 3-1 win over Martin Methodist.
She also posted 22 digs against Shawnee State in four sets and 13 against Pikeville over the weekend.
This is her third MSC Defensive Player of the Week honors this season and of her career.