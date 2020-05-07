6-6 RHP Nolan Gazouski --
Right-handed pitcher Nolan Gazouski will be joining the Cumberland University baseball program this fall as a graduate transfer from Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana.
Standing 6-6, 225, Gazouski played one year at Ranger Community College in Texas before finishing with three seasons at Ball State.
As a sophomore at Ball State, he led the squad with 25 appearances and opponent batting average (.167). Working out of the bullpen he finished third on the team in strikeouts (61).
As a junior in 2019, injuries limited Gazouski to nine innings in seven relief appearances, going 1-2 with two saves.
COVID-19 cut the 2020 Ball State season off after 16 games and Gazouski made only two appearances.
He played high school baseball at Rockford Christian High School (Illinois), leading the squad to a record of 32-5 as a senior.
Gazouski was a two-time all-state selection and was named team Most Valuable Player as a junior and as a senior.