2018 Wilson Central graduate --
Former Wilson Central baseball standout Ethan Shelton is coming home.
Following an abbreviated 2020 sophomore season at East Tennessee State University due to an injury and the coronavirus shutdown, the 2018 graduate of WCHS signed Friday morning, May 8 with Lebanon's Cumberland University.
Battling through a preseason tricep injury, Shelton had appeared in just five of ETSU's 15 games in 2020 before opting for corrective surgery.
Post-operation, he is already swinging the bat at 100 percent and is expected to have his throwing program completed by the time classes open in the fall.
Shelton, who will major in Business Administration, has three years of athletic eligibility remaining at Cumberland.
"I've got a lot of good friends here (in Lebanon)," Shelton said. "I'll be able to hunt and fish and I won't be almost five hours away from my family and home."
As a true freshman in 2019 Shelton appeared in 49 games for the Buccaneers with 46 starts -- 45 in left field and one as a designated hitter.
He ranked third on the team in slugging percentage (.444) with 21 extra base hits and drove in 36 runs.
Shelton (5-9, 193) ranked third on the team with 13 doubles and five homers while tying for a team high in triples with three. He led the Bucs with 12 multi-RBI games
Perhaps his season highlight was a grand slam homer in ETSU's 6-5 upset victory at No. 23-ranked Tennessee.
"I'm ready for a new adventure," Shelton said. "I've missed playing the infield and maybe I'll get a chance to do that here. "Most of all, I'm excited about the change to play for Coach (Woody) Hunt, in front of my family and friends."
A third baseman at Wilson Central under Coach Anthony Ford, Shelton batted .395 as a senior, helping lead the Wildcats to a record of 24-13 along with both the District 9AAA and Region 5AAA championships.
He's the son of Troy and Vicki Shelton.