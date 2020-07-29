Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame --
LEBANON -- Cumberland Hall of Fame baseball Coach Woody Hunt received the trophy for the Pat Summitt Lifetime Achievement Award by the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame this afternoon.
The award was personally delivered to Hunt Wednesday afternoon by Brad Willis, Operations Officer of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.
The Pat Summitt Lifetime Achievement Award is given to coaches who have led their teams in excellence, cultivating talent in athletes and are a shining example of mentorship and character within the sports industry.
The Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Induction Banquet was scheduled for this upcoming Saturday, August 1 at the Omni Nashville Downtown prior to the pandemic. The organization has since announced that they plan to host a virtual banquet in the coming weeks.
Coach Hunt said in a recent interview about the award, "Coach Summitt was one of the best coaches in any sport across the country -- especially in the state of Tennessee. She is one of the biggest names in the state of Tennessee ever. To get your name attached to her name is really humbling. I am honored to be in that group."
Hunt has been at the helm of some of the best baseball teams in the NAIA winning three national championships, 2004, 2010, and 2014, and finished runner-up twice.
The baseball program has appeared in 12 NAIA World Series, including six in 11 seasons from 2004-14. Cumberland has won 20 regular season conference championships during Hunt's tenure, including 10 in the Tennessee Collegiate Athletic Conference (TCAC), six in the Mid-South Conference (MSC), and four in the TranSouth Athletic Conference (TSAC). CU has four district championships, 12 NAIA regional titles and has played in five super regionals as well.
Hunt has claimed 17 Coach of the Year honors, including the 2006 and 2010 Rawlings National Coach of the Year awards.
He is a seven-time Southeast Region Coach of the Year and has also been a finalist for the National Coach of the Year Award four times.
At the beginning of the calendar year, Hunt received the Robert E. "Ish" Smith Award from the American Baseball Coaches' Association. The award is given annually to a coach or administrator who has presented an unselfish manner to the promotion of NAIA Baseball. The award is regarded as one of the highest honors a coach can receive.
In February 2020, Hunt received the Fred Russell Distinguished American Award from the National Football Foundation. It is the highest honor presented by the Middle Tennessee Chapter of the National Football Foundation and recognizes a local supporter of American values and the mid-state community.
Pat Summitt Lifetime Achievement Award Winners
2020 Woody Hunt
2019 Rick Byrd
2018 James A. Haslam II
2017 Roy Kramer
2016 Doug Dickey
2015 Mack Brown