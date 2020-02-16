Phoenix rally against No. 10 OKC -
LEBANON -- Two-out rallies in the bottom of the seventh and eighth innings lifted Cumberland to a milestone 9-8 victory over No. 10-ranked Oklahoma City Saturday at Ernest L. Stockton Field.
The walk-off win was the first of the season for the Phoenix (1-4) and handed Hall of Fame coach Woody Hunt his 1,600th career victory.
"It was a crazy game," Hunt said. "I'm proud of the way we fought back in those last two innings. The guys needed that to get going."
Cumberland trailed 7-4 with two outs and nobody on and rallied to score three in the bottom of the seventh to send the game to extra innings.
Outfielder Josh Morgan reached on an infield error to open the bottom of th eighth.
Chandler Hughes then doubled to right center, putting runners on second and third with no one out.
Oklahoma City (5-3) elected to intentionally walk Brett Bello to to load the bases for Nathan Vaughn.
Vaughn popped up on the infield for out one. Infielder Joey Fregosi was a hit by pitch to plate the tying run.
Zeke Maldonado hit a sharp grounder to the shortstop, who threw low to first, giving the Phoenix the win.
Two Cumberland pitchers scattered eight hits and worked around five OKC homers.
Seth Wyse started threw five innings, giving up six runs, five earned, on six hits. He registered six strikeouts and was not involved in the decision.
Daniel Alvarez (1-1) picked up the win in three innings of relief. Alvarez gave up two runs on a pair of solo homers, while striking out five OKC batters.
Cumberland's Maldonado drove in three runs with a hit and scored twice.
Morgan cranked his second home run of the year and scored three runs while Hughes went 2-for-4 with a double.
1,600 wins -- "I never think about those things," Coach Hunt said. "It's kind of surreal to tell the truth.
"I never thought I would coach this long, even when I had been here 25 years did I think I would go this long. The years have flown by and I've just kept going year to year.
"I'm really proud of what our program has done. I've had a lot of help, from back in the junior college days to today.
"There's a lot of people I share the credit with. You don't do anything by yourself."
Another milestone -- Ironically, Hunt's son Ryan Hunt recorded his 100th career victory at Volunteer State Community College Saturday.
Hunt's Pioneers swept Milwaukee Area Technical College 14-3 and 6-5.