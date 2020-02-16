Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE CUMBERLAND RIVER... CUMBERLAND RIVER AT HUNTERS POINT AFFECTING SUMNER...TROUSDALE AND WILSON COUNTIES . WATERS ON THE CUMBERLAND RIVER AT HUNTERS POINT CONTINUE TO RUN A LITTLE HIGH, BUT IS SLOWLY FALLING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR OTHER LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER INFORMATION FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. && THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE CUMBERLAND RIVER AT HUNTERS POINT * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 08AM SUNDAY THE STAGE WAS 48.9 FEET. * ACTION STAGE IS 48.0 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 52.0 FEET. * AT 48.0 FEET...AREAS ALONG THE RIVER BEGIN TO BE INUNDATED FROM BEASLEYS BEND IN WILSON COUNTY DOWNSTREAM TO OLD HICKORY DAM. THIS INCLUDES AGRICULTURAL LAND ADJACENT TO THE RIVER, RECREATION AREAS, BOAT LAUNCH AREAS, AND MARINAS IN HENDERSONVILLE, OLD HICKORY, MOUNT JULIET, LAUGUARDO, LEBANON, GALLATIN, AND CASTALIAN SPRINGS. &&