Standout from Hinds Community College -
RAYMOND, MS -- Cumberland University's baseball staff has been burning up the phone lines the past few weeks nailing down recruits for the 2021 season.
At the top of the list is skilled catcher Pablo Lanzarote out of Hinds Community College in Raymond, Mississippi.
Lanzarote (6-0, 200) hails from Barquisimeto, Venezuela and was named NJCCAA All-Region 23 as a freshman in 2019, hitting .365 with a team-leading eight homers and 30 RBI.
Lanzarote played excellent defense behind the plate and threw out 10 base runners.
He was off to a red-hot start to the 2020 season, having earned Division II National Junior College and Mississippi Association Community and Junior College Player of the Week honors for his play Feb. 16 - 22.
Lanzarote hit .583 for the week with seven hits, two doubles and two home runs, driving in 11 as Hinds went 4-0. He also walked three times, stole a base and scored seven runs.
Hinds was 12-2 overall when the season was halted due to COVID-19.