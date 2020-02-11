8-game homestand is on tap -
Cumberland's baseball team is hoping there's no place like home following a disappointing start to the 2020 season.
The Phoenix (0-4) will open an eight-game homestand Friday with a scheduled 11 a.m. first pitch against the Michigan-based Madonna University Crusaders.
Cumberland will be back in action Saturday 2 p.m. taking on No. 10-ranked Oklahoma City.
Sunday's schedule finds CU playing Madonna in an 11 a.m. contest followed by another game versus OKC at 2 p.m.
Cumberland loses four
STERLINGTON, La. -- No. 12-ranked LSU Shreveport cranked up the bats in a four-game sweep of Cumberland Feb. 7 and 8.
The 7-0 Pilots out-scored Cumberland 46-13 in the series, pounding out 50 hits against Phoenix pitching.
LSUS 14, Cumberland 2
Trailing just 2-1 going into the bottom of the sixth, Cumberland gave up four in the bottom of the frame, then eight more runs in the eighth on the way to a 14-2 loss in the final game of the series.
CU starter Seth Wyse (0-1) worked 5.1 innings and was tagged with the loss.
Wyse gave up four hits, four walks, five runs (all earned) and struck out five.
Mykel Gordon and Jose Vera each had RBI doubles for Cumberland and finished with two hits apiece.
LSUS 6, Cumberland 2
The most competitive game of the series came in Saturday's opener as the Pilots pushed across a five-spot in the bottom of the second inning on the way to a 6-2 victory.
Cumberland starter Nick Hoefling lasted 5.1 innings, giving up six runs (5 earned) on five hits and five walks. He struck out five.
Outfielder Josh Morgan registered three hits, all singles, and drive in a run.
Vera added two hits while Chandler Hughes chipped in an RBI double.
LSUS 14, Cumberland 6
Vera crashed a three-run homer and Morgan added a solo blast in Friday's 14-6 loss to LSU Shreveport.
The Pilots scored four in the bottom of the fourth to break open a 3-3 game, only to see Cumberland tack on two in the top of the fifth to draw within two runs at 7-5.
LSUS answered with single runs in the fifth and sixth, then added twi in the seventh and three more in the eighth.
The slugfest featured 25 hits -- 15 by the hosts.
Zeke Maldonado cracked three hits, including a pair of doubles, and drove in a run while Vera accounted for three RBI with his three-run homer.
Cumberland starter Daniel Alvarez took the loss, allowing eight runs on nine hits in five innings of work.
He struck out three and walked two.
LSUS 12, Cumberland 3
Cumberland pitching surrendered 19 hits and 10 earned runs in a 12-3 loss to LSU Shreveport in Friday's series opener.
The Pilots knocked out Phoenix starter James Hatcher with nine hits and four runs in 3.1 inning of work.
Reliever Ryan Hill gave up six runs on four hits while Kobe Carter was touched for four hits and two runs in two-thirds of an inning.
Maldonado had a double and two singles in four trips to the plate while Morgan added an RBI single.