Friday & Saturday at LSU-Shreveport --
If it's February, it must be time for Cumberland University baseball.
Hall of Fame coach Woody Hunt's crew will open the 2020 season on the road Friday and Saturday with a four-game series at LSU-Shreveport.
Friday's twinbill is scheduled for a 4 p.m. first pitch while Saturday's doubleheader starts at 1 p.m.
Coach Hunt has amassed a 1,599-739-5 overall record heading into the 2020 campaign, including 1,538-713-5 as a four-year institution.
His Phoenix are coming off a 34-23 mark in 2019 and are counting heavily on corner infielders Jose Vera and first baseman Mykel Gordon.
A junior, Vera moves to the hot corner after playing shortstop last season.
He hit .332 with 7 homers and 10 doubles, driving in 40 runs in 2019.
Gordon played several positions in 2018 and was forced to redshirt last season due to a broken bone in his hand.
In 2018 he played in all 57 games, hitting .278 with 11 homers, nine doubles and 43 RBI.
Three spots in the weekend pitching rotation have been nailed down with a pair of transfers in the mix.
They include junior right-hander Daniel Alvarez from Cal-Irvine / El Camino Community College and senior lefty James Hatcher.
Hatcher, a Nashville Overton graduate and former Volunteer State standout, made seven starts in 2019 and worked 48.1 innings. He led the team with a 2.42 ERA and a perfect 7-0 record in 10 appearances.
Also figured to see action is Nick Hoefling, a California native who played last season at Seattle University. Hoefling is left-hander who last pitched in the 2017 season due to injury.
Wilson Central graduate Ryan Hill will work either as a starter of out of the bullpen. The right-hander made 17 appearances in 2019 -- eight starts -- and finished with a record of 6-3 and an ERA of 4.15 with 32 strikeouts over 52 innings. Prior to his time at CU, Hill pitched at Alabama's Marion Military Institute as a freshman.
Another weekend possibility is junior Seth Wyse, a Nashvillian (Ezell-Harding) who transferred from Dyersburg State Community College.
CU opens an eight-game homestand Friday, Feb. 14 vs. Madonna.