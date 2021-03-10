April 23 & 24 vs. Bethel -
LEBANON - Cumberland University Athletics announced Wednesday that tickets are officially on sale for legendary baseball coach Woody Hunt's final home series against Bethel University on April 23-24.
CU and the athletic department will celebrate the legacy of Coach Hunt with a special surprise before the start of Saturday's doubleheader.
Director of Athletics Ron Pavan said, "This is such a special moment that people are going to come far and wide to be here. We are going to open it up for the public and all the alumni to show their support for Coach Hunt as we say farewell to him."
All fans will be expected to wear masks for the event and will be temperature checked at the ticket gate upon arrival.
Tickets are available now at www.gocumberlandathletics.com/tickets.