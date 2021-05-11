Pitching coach, recruiter Neffendorf -
LEBANON - Ryan Hunt, Cumberland University's next head baseball coach, announced his first hiring Tuesday, former Campbellsville pitching coach and recruiting coordinator Brett Neffendorf.
"We are excited to have Brett joining us," Hunt said. "He's going to make an immediate impact on our pitching staff and baseball program. Brett has a very good reputation of developing guys and getting every bit of potential out of his pitchers."
Neffendorf, a Beaverton, Ore. native, spent the last five seasons at Campbellsville helping the Tigers win the Mid-South Conference Regular Season championship (2017) and back-to-back MSC Tournament titles (2018 and 2019). In 2018, CU won the NCCAA World Series for the first time in program history.
While at Campbellsville, he was responsible for all aspects of recruiting, player development, scouting reports, and academic and athletic eligibility. He recruited and coached 11 MSC First-Team All-Conference performers, eight Second-Team, and one NAIA First-Team All-American. In 2018, the staff also led the conference in ERA (3.88) and opponent batting average (.241) as well as setting a school record for wins with 44. In 2019, the Tigers staff improved their numbers on the mound to post a 3.49 ERA and a .237 batting average.
Neffendorf started his collegiate coaching career at NCAA DIII George Fox University in 2013 in Newberg, Ore. where he worked as an assistant coach with infielders, scouting reports, and recruiting.
From 2013-14, Neffendorf served as the assistant coach at Clark College in Vancouver, Wash. He worked with pitchers, catchers, and oversaw the baserunning. The team was the NWAC South Division champions and set a program record with 31 wins. The following season, he was promoted to head coach where he spent one season before taking the job at Campbellsville.
Prior to his collegiate experience, he gained experience working at Crescent Valley High School, Corvallis High School, Clackamas High School, and Oregon City High School while also working with the Portland Baseball Club 18U team.
Neffendorf has also worked with the Front Royal Cardinals of the Valley Collegiate League and the Slippery Rock Sliders of the Prospect Collegiate League.
He has also worked as an associate scout for the Atlanta Braves.