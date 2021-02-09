Cumberland University baseball has added a four-game series with Brewton-Parker College this Thursday and Saturday in Mt. Vernon, Ga.
The team is set to play Truett McConnell in Cleveland, GA Wednesday and will stay in the North Georgia area to play on Thursday and Saturday. The games are split for Thursday and Saturday due to inclement weather in the forecast on Friday.
Cumberland was initially set to have their home opener this weekend against Indiana Tech, but that series was canceled back on February 3rd due to COVID-19 protocols.
More information on newly scheduled games, games canceled, or postponed will be released online at www.gocumberlandathletics.com at its earliest availability.
CU stands 2-1 on the season after taking two-of-three at