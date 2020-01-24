Mitch Walters will be honored -
Cumberland University baseball will host its annual Dinner & Auction 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 in the Benton Jennings Center on the CU campus.
During the dinner, the Phoenix will honor Assistant Athletic Director and baseball radio broadcaster Mitch Walters.
All proceeds from the event benefit the CU baseball program. Admission is $25 per person and includes a full meal.
To make reservations, please contact Coach Woody Hunt at 615-547-1366 or email whunt@cumberland.edu.
Coach Walters enters his 32nd year at Cumberland and the 23rd season as the radio voice of Cumberland baseball. Walters called all three of Cumberland's national titles (2004, 2010, and 2014) as well as several other deep postseason runs.
Some of the high ticket items in the auction this year are baseballs signed by Hall of Famers Lee Smith, Nolan Ryan and Ozzie Smith as well as former Oakland phenom Vida Blue.
The baseball team will also be auctioning off a variety of Major League Baseball game tickets, an opportunity to do play-by-play with Walters for two innings during a home game, an autographed bat by Coach Hunt and several other items.