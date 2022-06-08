LEBANON - Recruiting for Cumberland University's 2023 baseball team just took a dramatic upturn.
Power-hitting outfielder Cole Turney has been given the green light by the NAIA to play his senior season for the Phoenix.
Official word came down from the NAIA early last week.
A transfer from the University of Houston and a native of Richmond, TX, Turney was at the center of an eligibility controversy that wound up forcing Cumberland to vacate 22 victories and bench Turney for the remainder of the 2022 campaign.
"It’s a blessing to get such positive news," Turney said from his home state where he's playing in the Texas Collegiate League with the Victoria Generals.
"I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of next year's team."
In a statement issued in April from Cumberland President Dr. Paul Stumb indicated the University had "failed to comply with an obscure NAIA policy."
At the time the eligibility issue came to light, Turney had slugged 15 home runs and had driven in 44 runs.
Turney has already hit two home runs for the Generals, who are the defending champions of the Texas Collegiate League.
"The TCL is going great. It’s a great opportunity for me to pick up where I left off and continue to develop," Turney said.
"With Cole coming back, our outfield depth just got better," Cumberland Coach Ryan Hunt said tongue-in-cheek. "Not only was he one of the best players in the conference, he's a leader in our clubhouse, a great young man who's on schedule to graduate at the semester break and start on his Master's degree in the Spring."
Turney has managed to get some work in on a nagging injury.
"My shoulder is doing a lot better. I did some rehab and it’s made a lot of progress."