Cumberland's baseball program recognized Assistant Athletic Director Mitch Walters for his contributions to the university during the annual dinner and auction Thursday, Jan. 30 at the Benton Jennings Center.
Walters, a Pennsylvania native, will retire at the end of 2020 after 32 years at the NAIA institution, During his tenure, Walters has coached six different sports as well as serving as the athletic department's eligibility coordinator.
Beginning in 1990 he served as head coach of the women's basketball program, piling up an overall record of 103-76, and earning District Coach of the Year honors from the NAIA and the TCAC.
But it his 22-year (and counting) run on the Cumberland baseball radio broadcast and his relationship with the players and coached that brought him to Thursday's spotlight.
Former athletic directors Lynn Bogle and Pat Lawson came to the microphone along with current AD Ron Pavan -- speaking of his loyalty to Cumberland and the student-athletes. CU senior Mykel Gordon and Hall of Fame coach Woody Hunt also spoke glowingly of Walters' impact on the program.
CU BOOSTER HALL OF FAME -- Louis Catignani, executive chef & director of food services at Cumberland was presented with a CU Baseball Booster Hall of Fame plaque for his support of Phoenix baseball.
PHOENIX BASEBALL -- Cumberland's baseball team opens the 2020 season Friday and Saturday, Feb. 7-8 at LSU Shreveport. An eight-game homestand begins Friday, Feb. 14 against Madonna, Oklahoma City and St. Francis.
Here's a link to the complete Cumberland baseball schedule http://www.gocumberlandathletics.com/baseball/schedule/