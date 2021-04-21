Ceremonies start Saturday at 10 AM -
Slightly over four decades in the making, Woody Hunt will lead his Cumberland University baseball team into the final regular season home games of his remarkable career this weekend.
Mid-South Conference rival Bethel University will provide the opposition in a three-game series that starts Friday with a 12 Noon doubleheader.
Saturday's series finale is set for 12 Noon, but the festivities will crank up some two hours prior.
A live radio broadcast, breakfast and lunch for hundreds of his former players along with remarks and presentations from various dignitaries are on the bill.
What few tickets remain are only available at gocumberlandathletics.com/tickets.
Should inclement weather become an issue, the pregame ceremonies will be shifted into the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena.
Live radio coverage of the Bethel series can be heard Friday on WCOR AM-1490 and on WANT FM 98.9 Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. with Tommy Bryan and Mitch Walters hosting a live remote.
The Phoenix will close out the 2021 regular season on the road Monday in New Albany, IN against No. 20-ranked IU-Southeast.
The opening rounds of the Mid-South Conference Championship Tournament will be played at home sites of the higher seeded teams beginning Friday afternoon, April 30.